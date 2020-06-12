William "Bill" E. Kiger Jr.
View Comments

William "Bill" E. Kiger Jr.

{{featured_button_text}}
William "Bill" E. Kiger Jr.

William E. “Bill” Kiger Jr., age 63, of Omaha died June 8, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, William and Rita Kiger, and brother, Stephen Kiger. Survived by wife, Carol of Omaha; daughter, Julie Nelson of Blair; and son, Jason Kiger of Omaha; grandchildren, Kailey and Chloe Nelson, and Kate and Sam Kiger; brother, Cliff and wife, M.J. Kiger of Omaha; and sister, Jeanne Kiger of Morse Bluff.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Reichmuth Funeral Homes

Bennington—Elkhorn—Yutan

Main Office: 21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022

Phone: 402-289-2222 Fax: 402-289-2223

To send flowers to the family of William Kiger, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News