William "Bill" E. Kiger Jr.

Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

William E. “Bill” Kiger Jr., age 63, of Omaha died June 8, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, William and Rita Kiger, and brother, Stephen Kiger. Survived by wife, Carol of Omaha; daughter, Julie Nelson of Blair; and son, Jason Kiger of Omaha; grandchildren, Kailey and Chloe Nelson, and Kate and Sam Kiger; brother, Cliff and wife, M.J. Kiger of Omaha; and sister, Jeanne Kiger of Morse Bluff.