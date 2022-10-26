February 12, 1929 – October 22, 2022

William “Bill” Eaton passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 22, 2022, at the age of 93.

He was born in Omaha on Feb. 12, 1929, the child of William Dickinson Eaton and Frances Maurine Bryan.

He was raised in Illinois, New York, Iowa and moved with his family to Fremont. Though new to his high school, he excelled as a track and football athlete, and a saxophone player in the school bands. He was elected the President of the senior class and instrumental in starting the first Homecoming at Fremont High. He was honored later in life to be inducted into the Fremont High School Athletics Hall of Fame as a contributor.

Though the Second World War had ended, Bill entered the Navy in 1946 after graduation. He served in and returned home in September of 1948. In what seems like serendipity for such a momentous decision, Bill spoke of choosing Pre-Med at Midland College because they had the shortest line of applicants and he needed to be enrolled to play football. He participated in track and football and again was honored to be inducted into Midland’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Bill completed his medical education in 1956 at University of Nebraska Medical Center and started practicing in Hooper. In 1959 he moved to Fremont, retiring after 43 years of general practice. Bill was blessed with the love of most of his patients, even those who may have struggled with his direct bedside manner. It was clear he cared.

He will be remembered for his sarcastic wit, balanced by his immense caring. He would always share his thoughts with a card or note during the highlights of your life. His enthusiasm would sweep others up in golf, everything Husker football (games, tailgating, and anything else), other sports and competitions (NFL, track, playing cards) and especially his entertaining and decorating. He had a tradition of putting on various theme parties which were warmly anticipated by many over decades (Eggnog, Fondue, Moscow Mules).

His passion and interest which led his practice and enthusiasms were reflected in his relationships. While a long life can be a blessing, it also means saying goodbye to so many loved ones and pals. Yet Bill was loyal. His coffee group went through many members, but Bill was always there. He enthusiastically organized the annual Class of ‘46 reunions. If you were in a relationship with Bill, the value, meaning, and importance of that relationship continued.

He was married to Shirley Bell in 1953 and they had four children: Nancy Whiteaker, William (Mary Sutherland), Tracy (Vern) Fisher, and Bryan. That family brought seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren into Bill’s life. His siblings are Marilyn Osborne and Robert “Bob” Eaton. Annabelle Welander, and Jan Leslie were dear companions. Each made an extraordinary contribution to his life. He is preceded in death by Shirley, Robert, Bryan and Annabelle.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation or the charities of your choice.

