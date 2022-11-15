February 22, 1923—October 22, 2022

William (Bill) G. Heusel passed away on Oct. 22, 2022, peacefully in the company of family at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, Nebraska, at the age of 99.

Bill and Mona Heusel moved to Hooper in 1962, where Doc set up a family medicine practice in a busy clinic on Main Strett. They raised four children there, who survive them: Mindy (and James) Kankel, of Bettendorf, Iowa, Laurie (and Tracy) Nesson, of Lincoln, Nebraska, Jonathan (and Jean Goracke) Heusel, of St. Louis, Missouri, and Karin Siefkes (and Scott Stevens), of Omaha, Nebraska; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

“Doc” Heusel spent the majority of his career as a family physician, living in and serving the people of Hooper and surrounding farms and communities. He lived in his home in Hooper to the age of 98, having been preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mona, who passed away in 2012.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

Memorials are suggested to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper, Hooper Senior Center, or to the family for future designation.

Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

