William "Bill" J. Thayer Jr.

January 16, 1945v – December 2, 2018
William J. ‘Bill’ Thayer Jr., age 73, of Fremont died Saturday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Fremont. He was born Jan. 16, 1945, in Fremont to William J. and Lotus (Utterback) Thayer Sr.
Bill has lived his whole life in Fremont. Bill married Ava (Jones) on April 15, 1978. He has been an over-the-road truck driver for over 50 years – the last 25 years for Schulz Transportation.
Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Survived by wife, Ava; sons, Jim (Mindy) Thayer, Fremont, Brad (Stacy) Thayer, Soperton, Georgia, and Bill Thayer and Mike Thayer, both Fremont; daughter, Tami (Ernesto) Morales, Fremont; sisters, Shirley (Gene) Adams, Tucson, Arizona, and Linda Thayer, Minnesota; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation is Wednesday, Dec. 5, from 5-8 p.m. and family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., all at Moser’s in Fremont. Visitation will continue on Thursday 1 hour prior to the service. Burial at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.