William "Bill" Kiger Sr.

Nov. 6, 1934 – Aug. 22, 2018
William “Bill” E. Kiger Sr. of Fremont died Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Fremont Health Medical Center. William was born Nov. 6, 1934, to Arthur and Katherine (Ellison) Kiger.
He lived most of his life in Omaha. He was employed by the United States Postal Service in Omaha as a supervisor. Bill married Rita Villwok on Jan. 8, 1955, in Omaha. She preceded him in death on Nov. 12, 2016. They moved to Fremont after his retirement in 1991. He had been a member of Good Shepherd Church in Fremont.
He is survived by sons, William “Bud” (Caroline) Kiger Jr. and Clifford (Mary Jean “MJ”) Kiger, all of Omaha; daughter, Jeanne (friend, Larry Lorenzen) Kiger of Morse Bluff; daughter-in-law, Renee Kiger of Fremont; brother, Jim Kiger; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rita; and son, Stephen Kiger.
The memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a designation yet to be determined.
