July 5, 1943 – November 10, 2020
William “Bill” Neal, age 77, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the Genoa Community Hospital.
As per Bill’s wishes, a private family service will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, at McKown Funeral Home. There will be no visitation. A private family burial will be in the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Tarnov, Nebraska, with Military Honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Isidore Church.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Bill’s life will be held at a later date.
William “Bill” Neal was born July 5, 1943, in Fremont, Nebraska, to William “Bill” Sr. and Mildred (Wilson) Neal. He served in the U.S. Navy from September 1960 – June 1964. On June 18, 1966, he married Mary Ann Shemek in Rock Island, Illinois. Bill served as a fire fighter in Menlo Park, California, from 1966 – 1970. The couple moved to Humphrey in 1970 and then to Columbus in 1972. Bill had several jobs throughout his life. He worked for Soil Movers and D & L before owning and operating Rite Way Auto Sales and Bill’s Auto Sales and sold cars for various dealers. Bill was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church where he taught CCD. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and attending his grandchildren’s wrestling meets, plays and football games.
Bill is survived by: wife, Mary Ann Neal of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Keith (Lisa) Neal of Norfolk, Nebraska; five grandchildren, Tasha Holloway of Waco, Nebraska, Devin Neal of Lincoln, Nebraska, Halle (Alex) Stuart of Omaha, Nebraska, Connor Neal of Kearney, Nebraska, and Maddie Neal of Omaha; one great-grandson, Finnley Stuart; brother, Cecil “Lee” (Jeanette) Neal of Las Gatos, California; brother-in-law, Jim Sweeney of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carroll Neal; and sister, Mary Lou Sweeney.
Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
