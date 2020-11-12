As per Bill’s wishes, a private family service will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, at McKown Funeral Home. There will be no visitation. A private family burial will be in the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Tarnov, Nebraska, with Military Honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Isidore Church.

William “Bill” Neal was born July 5, 1943, in Fremont, Nebraska, to William “Bill” Sr. and Mildred (Wilson) Neal. He served in the U.S. Navy from September 1960 – June 1964. On June 18, 1966, he married Mary Ann Shemek in Rock Island, Illinois. Bill served as a fire fighter in Menlo Park, California, from 1966 – 1970. The couple moved to Humphrey in 1970 and then to Columbus in 1972. Bill had several jobs throughout his life. He worked for Soil Movers and D & L before owning and operating Rite Way Auto Sales and Bill’s Auto Sales and sold cars for various dealers. Bill was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church where he taught CCD. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and attending his grandchildren’s wrestling meets, plays and football games.