William 'Bill' Oldro
February 14, 1960 – February 25, 2022
Bill is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughters, Laura (Kellan) and Lisa (Ron); grandchildren, Haley, Emma, and Elijah. At Bill's request, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Omaha VA Medical Center.
May we meet again.
