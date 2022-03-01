 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William 'Bill' Oldro

  • 0
William 'Bill' Oldro

William 'Bill' Oldro

William 'Bill' Oldro

February 14, 1960 – February 25, 2022

Bill is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughters, Laura (Kellan) and Lisa (Ron); grandchildren, Haley, Emma, and Elijah. At Bill's request, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Omaha VA Medical Center.

May we meet again.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Kyiv braces for 'major assault'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News