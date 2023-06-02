December 28, 1956 – May 25, 2023

William “Bill” Parker Fitzgerald, age 66, of Fremont, died on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Estes Park, Colorado. Bill was born on Dec. 28, 1956, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Tom and Sue Fitzgerald. He married Anne Oestmann in Auburn, Nebraska, on July 30, 1977.

Bill enjoyed a 39-year career in education dedicated to bettering the lives of students and athletes. He taught, coached, and served as activities director for Louisville Public Schools for 24 years. He then served as assistant principal and activities director at Fremont High School from 2005 until his retirement in 2017. Bill was an active member in both the NSIAAA and the NIAAA for nearly 20 years.

Since 2020, Bill has served as the Executive Director of the NSIAAA.

Bill is survived by his wife, Anne Fitzgerald, of Fremont; children, Trevor (Bonnie) Fitzgerald of Omaha, and Abby Fitzgerald of Omaha; grandchildren, John “Jack” and Robert “Bobby” Fitzgerald; mother, Sue Fitzgerald of Americus, Georgia; sister, Peggy (Dylan) Scott of Haleyville, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his father, Tom Fitzgerald; and his grandparents, William M. Fitzgerald, Calvin and Lois Mowery, and Parker and Ruth Shirling.

Visitation: Tuesday, June 6, 5-8 p.m. Funeral services: Wednesday, June 7, at 11 a.m. Both held at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha.

Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for Bill are suggested to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy, the Fremont Schools Foundation (designated to FHS Activities Department), and the Peru State College Foundation.

Full obituary can be found at www.heafeyheafey.com.

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler

West Center Chapel

7805 West Center Road

Omaha, NE 68124

402-391-3900