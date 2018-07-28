William "Bill" Smith

July 25, 1949 – July 25, 2018
On July 25, 2018, William “Bill” J. Smith turned 69 years old, and also passed away surrounded by love and family. He was at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Bill was born on July 25, 1949, in Fremont to Bill and Alyce (Green) Smith. Growing up in Fremont, Bill worked at the family business, Green’s Greenhouse, attended Fremont High School, and met the love of his life, Eileen. The high school sweethearts married on May 3, 1969. After being drafted for the Vietnam War, Bill served 25 years in the National Guard. With his wife, Eileen, they had three children: Dan, Scott, and Darci. They resided primarily in Fremont and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, finishing his life in retirement in his hometown of Fremont.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Alyce (Green) Smith; his father-in-law, Richard Hawkins; and his brothers-in-law, Bill Hawkins and Randy Reyzlik.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Eileen (Hawkins) Smith; son, Dan (Jen Kozik) Smith with grandchildren, Jack and Ellie Smith; son, Scott Smith; daughter, Darci (Evan) Granberg; mother-in-law, Ramona (Rouse) Hawkins; sister, Sue (Smith) Reyzlik; brother, Stacy (Laurie) Smith; sisters-in-law, Patti (Larry) Heimann and Katie (Hawkins) Middleton; close family friend, Hiedi (Reinbold) Torgerson, and her sons, Hayden and Carson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, including foster son, Phoenix Middleton.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 30, from 4-8 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. Family will be present from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 31, at First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Rev. Bill Gepford will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Ridge Cemetery.