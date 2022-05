January 7, 1960—May 3, 2022

William W. “Bill” Brown, 62 years, of Hooper, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday, May 7, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490