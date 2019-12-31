{{featured_button_text}}
William "Chip" E. Riggs Jr.

William E. “Chip” Riggs Jr.

April 6, 1946 – December 28, 2019

William E. “Chip” Riggs Jr., age 73, of Fremont died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Omaha. He was born April 6, 1946, to William E. and Margarite L. (Bales) Riggs.

The memorial service is 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont. Memorial visitation is 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Survived by son, Joe (Gay Lynn) Riggs, Norfolk; brothers, R.J. “Dick” (Joanne) Riggs, Omaha, and James Riggs, Columbus; sisters, Debbie Kinkenon and Joyce Mangum, both Fremont; three grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Laurie Riggs, North Bend.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.

