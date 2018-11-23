WILLIAM D. WARNER
William D. ‘Bill’ Warner, age 86, of Fremont died peacefully Tuesday evening, November 20, 2018, surrounded by his family, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Bill was born in Fremont on November 18, 1932 to Edward and Faye (Corbin) Warner. He grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1950. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from 1950 to 1953. He worked at Hormel Foods for 18 years, then did construction work for Marvin Hansen.
Bill was married to RaeGene Scheinost DeBord in 1977. They moved to Lafayette, Colorado where he worked in construction for Boise Cascade. In 1982, they moved to an acreage near Prague, Nebraska where they lived for 35 years. They recently moved to an acreage near Fremont that had been RaeGene’s parents home.
Bill is survived by his wife RaeGene; daughter, Monique (Jeff) Raitt of Schuyler; step-son Jesse (Paige) DeBord of Omaha; nieces and nephews; 4 grandchildren; AND 2 half sisters Carol Rector and Colleen Oberturf.
He is preceded in death by parents; sisters Bonnie Brown, Beulah Montgomery, Bernice Roark, Jackie Hester; half-brother Jim Warner; and parents-in-law Edwin and Lilyan Scheinost.
Bill was a volunteer fireman for 15 years, and a member of the Fremont Eagles Aerie 200 and the Prague American Legion Post 254.
There will be visitation at the Ludvigsen Mortuary on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 from 2 to 4 p.m. There are no other services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Dodge County Humane Society or charity of the donor’s choice.