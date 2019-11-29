William D. Bruce
May 18, 1965 – November 23, 2019
William D. Bruce, age 56, of Scribner, Nebraska, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. He was born May 18, 1965, in Flora, Illinois.
Bill is survived by his children, Tom (Sara) Bruce, Jamie (David) Vollmer, William Lee Bruce, William D. Bruce II; 10 grandchildren; mother Marilyn Briggs; sister, Carla (Ed) Mercer; stepbrothers and stepsisters. He was preceded in death by one brother.
No services. Leave condolences online at NebraskaCremation.com.
