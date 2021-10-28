William G. “Bill” Schuler

January 7, 1960 – October 23, 2021

William G. “Bill” Schuler, age 61, of Hooper, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health. Bill was born Jan. 7, 1960, in Fremont, Nebraska, to William J. and Marianne (Hunteman) Schuler.

He was raised in Fremont and was a 1978 graduate of Archbishop Bergan High School. He moved to Tallahassee, Florida, where he learned his BBQ skills. Upon returning to Fremont he opened Gambino’s West Pizza & Huey’s BBQ, and later opened Huey’s Smokehouse.

Bill loved all of his customers. His gift of “gab” showed through. He was an avid Nebraska Football fan and enjoyed golfing on his league at North Bend Golf Course.

He is survived by his mother, Marianne Schuler of Fremont; daughter, Haley Schuler; son, Will Schuler; and his loving dog, “Duke,” all at home; brother, Robert Schuler of Omaha; sisters, Susan Schuler and Betty Schuler-Weingarten (Jerry Pascale), all of Omaha; and nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his father; wife, Cindy; brother, John; and sister, Dianne.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family for a fund yet to be determined.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.