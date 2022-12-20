William H. MacKenzie III

1946 - 2022

William H. MacKenzie III, 76, passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2022.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Susan (née Morrissey) and her children and grandchildren who loved him very much: Thomas Patton of Des Moines, Iowa; Robert (Kristine) Patton of Omaha, Nebraska; Amy (Stephen) Misterek of Minneapolis, Minnesota; sister, Elizabeth MacKenzie of Buffalo, New York; grandchildren: Douglas, James, Brooklyn, Charles, and Lawson. He is predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth Francisco (Acheson) and William H. MacKenzie Jr., and his stepfather, William E. Francisco.

Born in 1946, Bill was raised in Buffalo, New York. He attended The Taft School in Watertown, Connecticut, graduating in 1965. He earned his B.A. from Hobart & William Smith in Geneva, New York, in 1969 where he majored in history and was a member of Sigma Phi. He earned his M.F.A in Photography from The University of Buffalo's Visual Studies Workshop in Rochester, New York, in 1977. Bill was a lifelong music enthusiast and attended Woodstock. He had an extensive music collection and was a big fan of Bob Dylan. As an avid sportsman Bill particularly loved bone fishing in Small Hope Bay, Bahamas and working the colder waters of Lake Pythonga in Ontario.

In 1995, Bill moved from Scotch Plains, New Jersey, to Omaha. His admiration and passion for the Buffalo Bills quickly transitioned into his love of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and he supported many of their sports teams. He was also an avid supporter of his grandchildren's many activities and sporting events. Many years were spent in Fremont, Nebraska, before finally moving to Elkhorn. In retirement, Bill and Sue volunteered for Donate Life, traveled to Scotland, and surrounded themselves with friends and family. Bill found a lot of love in flyover country.

Special thanks to the staff at Country House, Suncrest Hospice and Jessica Schaben for their caregiving assistance.

Celebration to be announced.

Arrangements by: HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.