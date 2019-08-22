William H. Norenberg
April 19, 1925 – August 20, 2019
William H. Norenberg, age 94, of Fremont died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Nye Legacy.
Bill was born April 19, 1925, near Memphis, Nebraska, to Fred and Norma (Fauch) Norenberg. He attended grade school at District 16. The family moved to a farm near Mead in 1939, and he graduated from Mead High School in 1942. He then worked on the family farm until joining the U.S. Army in 1944. He served in the European Theater and was discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1946. He returned home and worked various jobs until starting with Hormel in the maintenance department in 1949. He retired after 40 years in 1990.
Bill married Iona Hartung on Feb. 20, 1949.
Bill was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 20 and a life member of VFW Post 854, all in Fremont.
Survivors: son, Richard (Jill) Norenberg of Fremont; grandchildren, Erin (Ben) Crabtree of Olympia, Washington, and their children, Lennox and Norris, Adam (Kayla) Norenberg of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and their children, Hudson and Gracie; sisters-in-law, Betty Shenshew of Norfolk and Joan Norenberg of Wahoo.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Iona; son, Ken, sister, Beulah Vermazen; and a brother, Robert.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont with the Rev. Anthony Gerber officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors by the Fremont Honor Guard. Visitation will be Thursday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church and the “Banquet” at First Lutheran Church.
