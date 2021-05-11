William J. Dvorak

November 19, 1930 – May 8, 2021

William J. Dvorak, 90 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. He was born on Nov. 19, 1930, in Cresco, Iowa, to Charles and Nellie (Miller) Dvorak.

Bill grew up in Iowa and graduated from Cresco High School. He worked as Deputy Recorder for Howard County. After serving in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955, he attended Woodbury College in Los Angeles, California. He married Ruth Wehrli on Sept. 26, 1953, at San Diego, California. He moved to Omaha in 1958, he worked for several firms including CPA firms and Manufacturing Companies. In 1971, he began working at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. In 1974, he moved to Fremont and retired from Memorial Hospital of Dodge County in 1992 from the position of Vice President of Fiscal Services.

William was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, he served the parish as a member of the finance committee, an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist, a Mass Server for funerals and a member of the adult choir. He was a member of council 1497 Knights of Columbus and Fr. Leo Raus Assembly 4th Degree K of C, F.O.E. 200 in Fremont, and the R.S.V.P. Program of the Eastern Nebraska Office on aging. He also was a member of the Fremont Pathfinder Chorus.