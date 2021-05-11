William J. Dvorak
November 19, 1930 – May 8, 2021
William J. Dvorak, 90 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. He was born on Nov. 19, 1930, in Cresco, Iowa, to Charles and Nellie (Miller) Dvorak.
Bill grew up in Iowa and graduated from Cresco High School. He worked as Deputy Recorder for Howard County. After serving in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955, he attended Woodbury College in Los Angeles, California. He married Ruth Wehrli on Sept. 26, 1953, at San Diego, California. He moved to Omaha in 1958, he worked for several firms including CPA firms and Manufacturing Companies. In 1971, he began working at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. In 1974, he moved to Fremont and retired from Memorial Hospital of Dodge County in 1992 from the position of Vice President of Fiscal Services.
William was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, he served the parish as a member of the finance committee, an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist, a Mass Server for funerals and a member of the adult choir. He was a member of council 1497 Knights of Columbus and Fr. Leo Raus Assembly 4th Degree K of C, F.O.E. 200 in Fremont, and the R.S.V.P. Program of the Eastern Nebraska Office on aging. He also was a member of the Fremont Pathfinder Chorus.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; brothers, Donald Dvorak, Robert Dvorak, and Gene Dvorak.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Keith) Hoffman of Valley, Nebraska; sister, Karen Linderman; brothers, Wayne (Linda) Dvorak, and Charles (Grace) Dvorak; 1 grandson, Tanner (Julie) Hoffman; and 1 great-grandson, Garrett Hoffman.
The Funeral Mass will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
