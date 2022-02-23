 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Willis M. Pueppke

Willis M. Pueppke

Willis M. Pueppke

September 28, 1953 - February 21, 2022

Willis M. Pueppke, age 68, of Fremont died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.

There is no viewing, but the family will be present to greet friends on Friday, Feb. 25, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church or FurEver Home in Fremont.

Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.

