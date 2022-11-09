October 7, 1946 – November 5, 2022
Wilma “Dianne” Moody, 76, of Wahoo, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln. She was born on Oct. 7, 1946, in Maryville, Missouri. She spent most of her childhood in southern Iowa, then later years in Wahoo and Fremont, Nebraska.
Dianne was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald W. “Sam” Moody; brother, Ronald E. Smith; and her parents.
Dianne is survived by four children, Patricia (Dave) Pafford, David (Corrina) Boles, Edward Boles and Amy (Terry) Neill; 17 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled.
