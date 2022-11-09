 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilma "Dianne" Moody

  • 0

October 7, 1946 – November 5, 2022

Wilma “Dianne” Moody, 76, of Wahoo, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln. She was born on Oct. 7, 1946, in Maryville, Missouri. She spent most of her childhood in southern Iowa, then later years in Wahoo and Fremont, Nebraska.

Dianne was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald W. “Sam” Moody; brother, Ronald E. Smith; and her parents.

Dianne is survived by four children, Patricia (Dave) Pafford, David (Corrina) Boles, Edward Boles and Amy (Terry) Neill; 17 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

No services are scheduled.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Svoboda Funeral Home

211 N. Linden Street

Wahoo, NE 68066

402-443-3624

