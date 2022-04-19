November 21, 1935 – April 16, 2022

Funeral services for Wiltrude M. Toelle, age 86, of Beemer, Nebraska, will be on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer with Pastor Michael Belinsky officiating. Interment will be in the Beemer Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer and will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family. The family suggests memorials be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church, The Lutheran Hour Ministries, or to a charity of your choosing in Wiltrude’s name.

Wiltrude passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at CHI-Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Wiltrude Myrtle Peters was born Nov. 21, 1935, at home to William E. and Myrtle C. (Thomsen) Peters. She was baptized Nov. 24, 1935, and confirmed April 2, 1950, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hooper, Nebraska.

She attended grade school at District 12 in rural Scribner, Nebraska, and graduated from Scribner High School in 1953. Wiltrude worked at the Scribner bank and played accordion in the Poppe accordion band. She also taught accordion lessons in her parents’ home. Along with the accordion, she enjoyed playing piano and gave her daughters and niece, Starla, piano lessons.

On May 1, 1960, she was united in marriage to Morelle C. Toelle at Grace Lutheran Church in Hooper. Wiltrude and Morelle made their home South of Beemer and farmed together with their daughters, Sharolyn, Natalie and RaLyne.

Wiltrude’s faith and family were very important to her. Wiltrude and Morelle were members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. Wiltrude sang and helped lead the church choir and contributed many “batches” of creamed chicken to the annual church bake sales. She always had a large garden and canned many vegetables, meat and fruit. Along with farming beside Morelle, she milked cows by hand, raised chickens, crocheted and sewed many items. She enjoyed doing lots of cooking and baking and had many requests from her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include: daughters, Natalie (Michael) Callies of Wisner, Nebraska, RaLyne (Aaron) Wolf of Scribner; grandchildren, Brandon (fiancée Carissa Pollock) Biermann, Jessica (Zachary) Fitz, Cody Callies, Ryan (Hannah) Callies, Allison Wolf, Zane Wolf; great-grandchildren, Braxton Biermann, Braydon Biermann, Baker Fitz; sister, Laura Ann (Robert) Brodd of Fremont; son-in-law, Brian Biermann of Wayne, Nebraska; nieces and nephews.

Wiltrude was preceded in death by her parents; husband Morelle in 2018; daughter, Sharolyn Biermann in January 2022; parents-in-law, Edwin and Alta Toelle; sister-in-law, Jeanelle (Marvin) Loewe.