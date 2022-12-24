Yvonne D. Lueschen

April 11, 1935 – December 22, 2022

Yvonne, age 87, was born in Glenwood, Iowa, to parents Charles F. “Franklyn” and Reatha (Wiles) Buffington. She was raised there and attended district country school until she was high school age. At that time, you needed an “in town” address, so she stayed with an elderly woman where her love for handwork is believed to have started. She loved playing basketball and was known for her “hook shot.” After graduation she started her career at Northwestern Bell and was a manager of the Yellow Pages division. Yvonne met and dated LaVern “Luke” Lueschen while he was attending college in Fremont. They were married on May 28, 1960, in Leigh, Nebraska.

Yvonne was a handwork extraordinaire, she loved knitting, embroidery work, sewing, and absolutely loved quilting to name a few. There was never a project she would not tackle. She also was self-employed and wallpapered numerous homes with a dear friend of hers. For many years, she also worked for the Fremont Public Schools filling in as secretary and/or librarian. Yvonne was also a member of Gideon International and lived her life in the Lord’s word each day.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LaVern F. “Luke” Lueschen; daughter, Beth E. Kroeger; granddaughter, Amalie Ann; son, Dale L. Lueschen; younger brother, Dale Buffington; sister, Eula Mae (Jonnie); brother-in-law, Kenneth (Kenny) Hammer; brother-in-law, Charles Wyant.

She is survived by her daughter, Gale (Ryan J.) Mehaffey; grandchildren, Sierra Mehaffey, Austin Mehaffey, Tomara (Dristin) Kucera, Justus Mehaffey, Samie Mehaffey, Marissa Mehaffey, XanDreah Mehaffey, Kaden Mehaffey, Devon Mehaffey, Trenton Mehaffey, Elisha Conyers Robinson, Leighann Conyers, Ryan Conyers, Kalley Conyers and Seth Sothan; brothers, Brice (Jean) Buffington, Mike (Deanne) Buffington; sisters, Marguerite Johnson and Caroleen Wyant; 11 great-grandchildren; nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 5-7 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.

The funeral service is Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.

Memorials suggested to LaVern F. Lueschen scholarship.

Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel, 751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, NE

402-721-2880