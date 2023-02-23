June 30, 1939 – February 22, 2023

Zola I. Fiscus, 83, of Wahoo, Nebraska, entered into rest on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Saunders Medical Center LTC in Wahoo. She was born June 30, 1939, in Stuart, Nebraska, to William and Francis (Shufeldt) Bahr. Zola graduated from DeWitt High School in 1956.

Zola was a lifelong Husker fan who enjoyed puzzles, cooking and baking her famous cinnamon rolls. Zola loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Timothy D. Fiscus, Dale L. Fiscus Jr., Corina Wemhoff and Daniel C. (Shelly) Fiscus; eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Francis Bahr; sister, Velda Davis; great-grandson, Konnor Fiscus; son-in-law, Kenneth Wemhoff; and ex-husband, Dale Fiscus Sr.

A private family service will be held.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

