Officer visits Fremont Middle School to discuss sexual harassment

Kristen Henkenius, the Fremont Middle School counseling director, also discusses the importance of these types of teachings and interactions.

“Our goal as educators is to understand that it takes numerous times for students to absorb and learn and understand information,” she said. “So this program is just one piece of it. We also have classes that support our goal like our Family Consumer Science courses or The Bridge who comes in to talk to our kids about dating violence. It's all about having our students get the information in more than one way more than once.”

The Bridge is an advocacy group that works to help prevent domestic violence and sexual assault and works with the victims, families and friends.

“We have always talked about bullying,” Henkenius said. “We have always talked about reporting to adults, but for the last several years the kids have been exposed to so much more on social media, television, etc. We realized that we need to start teaching them this stuff now because they are already talking about it. Sometimes they don’t realize that what they are doing could be a crime.”

Henkenius knows that sometimes students see things, but don’t report it because they don’t want to “tattle or snitch.”