Officers elected for North Bend Goldenrod Garden Club

Local News

Eighteen members of the North Bend Goldenrod Garden Club met at the home of Janet Dunker on Oct. 19. Jeanne Dahlheim served as co-hostess. Audrey Chromy, Jan Eaton, and Marlene Johnson were welcomed as new members.

Officers were elected for the coming year. Barb Soukup was re-elected president. Others elected were Barb Bird, vice president; Betty Hamata, secretary; JoAnn Johnson, treasurer; and Carol Bohling, news reporter. Judy Jorgensen will serve as courtesy chairman and Eileen Chvatal as historian.

Garden tours were discussed for next year.

Jeanne Dahlheim presented an informative program, Preparations for Fall. Information shared included fall perennials to plant, fall landscape cleanup do’s and don’ts, and necessary pruning to complete now.

