Officers to be installed at VFW Auxiliary meeting

Local News

The Fremont Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, May 16, at Jane Peterson’s house, 1841 N. Garden City Rd., in Fremont.

Officers will be installed at this meeting.

For more information, call 402-317-2676.

