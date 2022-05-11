Officers to be installed at VFW Auxiliary meeting

The Fremont Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, May 16, at Jane Peterson’s house, 1841 N. Garden City Rd., in Fremont.
Officers will be installed at this meeting.
For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
