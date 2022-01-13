Official warns of concerns with space heaters in older homes

Before you use a space heater in your older home, you might want to listen to Calvin Pospisil.

Pospisil is senior engineering associate for the Fremont Department of Utilities.

He knows the dangers that can occur and has tips for how people can prevent home fires.

If you live in a house built before 1960, there’s a chance it has knob and tube wiring.

Many times, homeowners will have insulation put into the attics and walls of these homes.

The insulation traps the heat from the wires.

“When a space heater is plugged in, the wire gets hot and the insulation that was added doesn’t let the wire dissipate the heat properly, which could cause a potential hazard,” Pospisil said.

Unlike newer homes which have circuit breakers, older houses tend to have fuse panels with knob and tube wiring.

Homeowners can see what size of fuses are screwed into the panel.

Any 30 amp screw-in fuses should be replaced with 15 amp fuses, because the wire going to the receptacle (outlet) is typically only good for 15 amps.

“So the 30 amp fuse along with the space heater could overheat the wire,” he said.

Pospisil said space heaters are rated in watts. A 1,000 watt space heater would draw about 8.3 amps and a 1,500 watt space heater draws about 12.5 amps.

If a person plugs in a 1,500 watt space heater, it will draw 12.5 amps on a 15 amp circuit.

At the same time, people may have other things like TVs, lamps or the Christmas tree on the same circuit.

“You’re adding 12.5 amps to that circuit, but let’s say there’s 4 amps of other load also on that circuit, so now you’re at 16 ½ or 17 amps on that circuit,” he said.

A 15 amp fuse will blow.

People tired of changing out fuses will put in a 30 amp fuse to make it stop blowing.

But it overheats the wire that’s going from the fuse to the outlet.

Those unsure about what knob and tube wiring looks like can find images on the internet. Sometimes, people can see knob and tube wiring in an unfinished basement in an older house.

However, Pospisil said circuit breakers are safer, because the average homeowner then can’t screw in a 30 amp fuse.

“Those breakers are set in place and they’re rated either 15 or 20 amps and when they were installed—you have to assume they were installed correctly—the wire size meets the breaker size. It meets code,” he said.

Pospisil suggests turning to a professional for assistance.

“If you have any concerns or questions about your house wiring system, hire a licensed electrician to evaluate it,” Pospisil said.

Pospisil offers other tips:

When buying a space heater look for safety features such as an automatic shut off or a tip sensor so if it tips over it shuts off.

Before turning it on, check the heater, cord and plug for damage. If the cord is frayed or damaged in any way, don’t use it.

Never leave a space heater unattended while it’s running or while you’re sleeping, because if it would overheat you wouldn’t know it.

Keep a space heater a minimum of 3 feet away from any furniture or any combustible material.

Never use an extension cord or a power strip of any kind to plug the space heater into. The cord that comes with the space heater needs to go directly to a receptacle (outlet).

Make sure the space heater is on a level, stable surface.

Keep pets and children away from space heater, while operating. A pet or child could get burned.

