State and local health departments are reminding citizens about the causes and ways to prevent contracting the West Nile virus after the first human case in Nebraska this season was reported recently in Scotts Bluff County in the panhandle of western Nebraska.
The Scotts Bluff County man who contracted the infectious disease is between age 50 and 70 and spends time outdoors, according to Scotts Bluff Health Department Director Paulette Schnell. The man was not hospitalized.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Tom Safranek said there will likely be more virus cases this year.
Mosquitoes in Lancaster and Phelps counties have tested positive for the virus so far. Nebraska recorded 68 human cases of the virus and two deaths in 2016.
According to Three Rivers Public Health Department Disease Surveillance Coordinator and Health Educator Amy Roberts, West Nile virus is spread through infected mosquitoes’ bites.
“Basically the best prevention is not being bit a mosquito,” she said.
People can reduce their risk of contracting West Nile Virus by
- Using a repellant that contains DEET
- Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes, and socks
- Taking extra precautions when going outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active
- Removing standing water where mosquitoes breed
“A big thing we recommend is dumping out water around your home, so if you have a kiddie pool or tires laying around, to periodically dump them out after rain storms and things like that,” Roberts said. “Because these sights are where mosquitoes will breed, so the less mosquitoes around your home, the better off you are, as far as coming into contact with a mosquito that does have West Nile.”
Most people who test positive for the disease will either have no symptoms or mild flu-like signs. Some may experience headache, body aches, vomiting, fatigue or weakness. The disease can be fatal. There aren’t vaccines to prevent the virus or medicine to treat it, according to local health officials.
“About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness,” the release states. “People over 50 and those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to the disease and are more likely to experience serious consequences.”