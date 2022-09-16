Old Poor Farm Animal Sanctuary Country Fair is Sept. 17-18

The Old Poor Farm Animal Sanctuary will host a fundraising Country Fair event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Old Poor Farm is at 1777 County Road 23, Nickerson, or three miles north of 23rd Street and Yager Road in Fremont.

People of all ages are invited. The event will include a variety of craft, antique, gift and plant vendors.

There also will be games, a silent auction, raffles, rhubarb recipe contest, animals and refreshments.

Admission is $5 for ages 10 and older. Admission is free to children ages 9 and younger. Attendees ages 60 and up, who bring their favorite recipe will receive free admission and have their recipe printed in a book.

Proceeds will be used for animal care.

The Dodge County Old Poor Farm began in 1872 as a sanctuary for anyone in need – the poor, sick, injured, disabled, homeless and orphaned.

Throughout the years, it provided a home for more than 400 people in need.

In 1955, the Dodge County Poor Farm was sold at public auction and in 1989, the Drawbridge family purchased the 4-acre homestead.

The land became the Old Poor Farm Animal Sanctuary in 2001, and again serves those in need. It offers shelter to animals not deemed “adoptable” by most standards, while continuing to educate the public about the site’s rich past.