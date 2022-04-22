Old Poor Farm plans open house

Kathy Drawbridge hopes area residents will attend two events celebrating Old Poor Farm’s 150th year anniversary.

The public is invited to the events — a ribbon cutting and an open house — at the historic site and animal sanctuary, north of Fremont.

A ribbon cutting is planned from 9-10 a.m. Friday, April 22, and an open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 23, all at the poor farm at 1777 County Road 23, Nickerson.

On Saturday, the admission fee will be $5 per person or an item off the wish list (on the website) per person.

Drawbridge, president of the Old Poor Farm board of directors, believes people will enjoy seeing the site.

And Saturday’s weather is expected to be good.

“It’s going to be a beautiful day and a great thing after all the COVID and everything else, and it’s a big celebration,” Drawbridge said.

This will be the first event of the season with more planned.

“It’s the 150th anniversary to the month and the year that the county actually bought the ground for the poor farm – so it’s a celebration of history and another chapter in history,” she said.

The Dodge County Old Poor Farm began in 1872 as a sanctuary for anyone in need – the poor, sick, injured, disabled, homeless and orphaned.

Throughout the years, it provided a home for more than 400 people in need.

Its purpose was to be mostly self-sufficient with everyone there helping with everyday operations.

Poor farms in other states earned bad reputations for ill treatment of the needy, but people at the Dodge County farm were like family, Drawbridge said.

After the Great Depression of the 1930s, federal old-age assistance and other government programs replaced the poor farm system.

In 1955, the Dodge County Poor Farm was sold at public auction and in 1989, the Drawbridge family purchased the 4-acre homestead.

The land became the Old Poor Farm Animal Sanctuary in 2001, and again serves those in need. It offers shelter to animals not deemed “adoptable” by most standards, while continuing to educate the public about the site’s rich past.

Drawbridge said the poor farm is now in a new chapter.

She is transferring the property from private ownership to the Old Poor Farm Animal Sanctuary organization.

That way, Drawbridge said, it can continue on for years after she is gone.

Drawbridge is president of a five-member board of directors.

“I am honored to have played a part in the Dodge County Poor Farm homestead and continuation of sanctuary for life for which it was originally intended,” Drawbridge said. “I’m thrilled to share this celebration of the rich history and care for special needs animals, which will thrive for many generations to come under dedicated board members who recognize the need for empathy in these modern times.”

Until now, the Old Poor Farm has had only special event hours and tours by appointment.

Now it is open for regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday under the new structure of the board of directors.

“We are only three miles north of Fremont; an easy drive,” said Brenda Wilberding, board vice president, in a news release. “My family and I have been visiting for years and we are excited to see the community come and support this wonderful establishment and the mission to provide a safe space where each life is treasured and time has no bounds. If you are looking for a place that is heart and soul, this is it!”

The Old Poor Farm runs solely on volunteers, partnerships and donors who understand the importance of the sanctuary and historic landmark, she said.

There are currently no paid staff members.

“The open house will serve as a fundraising opportunity to help support the animals on the farm,” Wilberding said. “We look forward to welcoming people to experience a simpler time, where they are engaged with the history, animals and environment at the Old Poor Farm.”

Single day admittance is available as well as individual, family and senior annual passes. Information about pricing can be obtained from the website at theoldpoorfarm.com/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.