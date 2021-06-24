Old Settlers returning with music, festivities in North Bend

Old Settlers is set to return to North Bend in 2021 with family festivities, music and other events this weekend.

This year’s festival will start Friday and end on Sunday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s Old Settlers moved to a single-day event in August.

“No carnival, that sort of thing, but we had some outdoor events,” said Nathan Arneal, president of the Old Settlers Planning Committee. “So we were able to get a little bit of Old Settlers, but we’re excited to be back to the full-fledged, full-schedule, full-go this year.”

A full schedule of events can be found at northbendne.com/old-settlers. This year’s festival will see the return of the beer garden and the D.C. Lynch Carnival, which starts at 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“We’ve got some thrill rides there, and also some rides for younger kids,” he said. “It always lights up the night sky with all the colorful lights, and that’s always the highlight of Old Settlers.”

The festival will begin Friday with the Hanes Mobile Military Museum at the VFW Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a Welcome Home Barbeque at the city park tennis courts from 5:30-9:30 p.m.