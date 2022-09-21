Old-time tractors to roll for a good cause

If you’re in Fremont or some area towns this weekend, you might see a parade of old-time tractors heading down the street.

The 12th Annual Goldenrod Tractor Ride is taking place on Saturday and starts in Fremont. The event allows tractor drivers to enjoy camaraderie and take in the scenery – all while raising funds for the Roots to Wings organization.

As in the past, the tractors will leave at 8:30 a.m. from Hansen Tire and Truck Repair, 1590 Morningside Road.

Spectators are invited to watch the tractors leave.

“We usually get quite a few people down around there when we’re taking off. People like to see them being driven and listen to them,” said John Ferguson, event organizer.

Former tractor ride participants also come for the send-off.

“Some people who have been on the tractor ride before, but can no longer drive a tractor on the tractor ride, come down and watch everybody leave,” Cheryl Ferguson, support staff.

The 56-mile ride will take tractor drivers through Dodge and Saunders counties.

John said the tractors will roll by five Fremont nursing homes. Estimated times and locations are:

Dunklau Gardens, 8:43 a.m.

The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 8:45 a.m.

Edgewood Vista and Pathfinder Place, 8:45 a.m.

Nye Legacy, 8:50 a.m.

In the past, care center residents have enjoyed seeing the tractors, which remind them of earlier times when they used these types of agricultural vehicles.

Other residents should be able to see the tractors at about 8:35 a.m. if they are in the Fremont Mall parking lot near 23rd Street or along Clarkson Street – north of 23rd Street.

Most of the route is on gravel roads. The tractors will go north and west of Fremont. Tractor drivers plan to take a break at Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Fremont.

Spectators can see the tractors there at about 10 a.m.

Tractor drivers plan to stop for lunch at the North Bend Volunteer Fire Department.

From there, the drivers intend to head south to Morse Bluff and then have an afternoon break at about 2 p.m. in Cedar Bluffs.

They plan to leave Cedar Bluffs at about 2:40 p.m. and return to Hansen Tire at 3:30 p.m.

Spectators can see tractors at Hansen Tire at that time, too.

Tractors drivers buy their own lunches and make a $25 donation per vehicle with 100% of the proceeds going to “Roots to Wings,” a nonprofit organization in downtown Arlington.

Roots to Wings works to provide authentic life experiences for individuals with a disability.

It features a downtown retail store in Arlington, where individuals sell produce during the summer. They sell other items they’ve made or refurbished along with products such as tortilla chips, dips, rubs and cookie and bread mixes in jars.

“We believe very strongly in the mission of Roots to Wings,” Cheryl said.

Last year, the tractor ride raised $1,500 for Roots to Wings and raised that same amount of money the year before as well.

John encouraged people to come see the tractors, which many people enjoy.

“For some people, it provides good memories of days gone by,” John said.

Tractor drivers enjoy participating.

“It’s a chance to show off our hobbies, a chance to put a smile on somebody’s face who have a good memory with this old equipment,” John said.

Event organizers also have long said that by traveling more slowly on an old-time tractor, they are able to see things they wouldn’t normally observe while driving down the road at 55 mph.

They see lots of the countryside and beautiful homesteads, John said, adding that the weather is supposed to be good on Saturday.

For more information about the ride, call John at 402-720-9606.