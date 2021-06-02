 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Old U.S. Highway 275 to close on Thursday for construction
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Old U.S. Highway 275 to close on Thursday for construction

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Road construction

Weather permitting, beginning June 3 at 9 a.m. until noon, and June 7 through June 11 at 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. daily, Old U.S. Highway 275 will be closed between Downing Street and Schilke Baseball Complex in Fremont, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Graham Construction, Inc., of Omaha, Nebraska, has the $61,911,454 contract. Closures are necessary for bridge girder installation for the new Fremont Southeast Beltway. Traffic will be maintained with a marked detour. Anticipated project completion is fall 2022.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coaches, players call out NBA fans' bad behavior

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News