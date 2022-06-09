 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women plan Spirituality Day

  • Updated
All women are invited to the OACCW Spirituality Day on Tuesday, June 14, at the Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2301 W. Madison Ave., in Norfolk.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. The program will start at 10 a.m. and finish at 2 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. John Broheimer, pastor of St. Peter-Omaha. He will present “Seven Sorrows of Mary.”

The registration cost of $10 includes coffee, rolls and lunch. Pre-registration is not required. Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church.

For information, contact Lauren Bopp at 402-553-7163 or Lnd32186@cox.net.

