Omaha Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women plan Spirituality Day

All women are invited to the OACCW Spirituality Day on Tuesday, June 14, at the Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2301 W. Madison Ave., in Norfolk.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. The program will start at 10 a.m. and finish at 2 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. John Broheimer, pastor of St. Peter-Omaha. He will present “Seven Sorrows of Mary.”

The registration cost of $10 includes coffee, rolls and lunch. Pre-registration is not required. Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church.

For information, contact Lauren Bopp at 402-553-7163 or Lnd32186@cox.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.