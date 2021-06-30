Omaha historian giving presentation on monuments at Keene Library

Through hundreds of historical monuments throughout the state, an Omaha author will discuss the history of the Fremont region and Nebraska at Keene Memorial Library next week.

Historian Jeff Barnes will give a presentation titled “Making Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments” from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, July 8.

The presentation is part of Barnes’ “Marking My Territory” Book/Speaking Tour from April to November based off of his book “Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: Nebraska’s Historical Markers and Monuments.”

The Fremont event, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska. Refreshments will be available for participants, as well as a Q&A after Barnes’ presentation.

Elisa Cruz, circulation manager at Keene Library, said Barnes has previously had events at the library for members of the public to attend.

“It’s always kind of nice to have him here, and he just had this book come out about the monuments around Nebraska,” she said. “And so we got the book in the early spring, and so I reached out to him and he was happy to come.”