Omaha man critically injured in car-train collision

A man injured in a car-train accident Thursday evening was flown by medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital, where he’s listed in critical condition.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported that the accident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on County Road 4, south of U.S. Highway 30, approximately 2-and-a-half miles west of North Bend.

Francis Showalter, 57, of Omaha was northbound in a Nissan Altima on County Road 4, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and entered onto the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

A train was approaching from the west and was eastbound.

Train personnel saw the vehicle and activated the train’s emergency brakes, but could not avoid the collision, DCSO reported.

Showalter was flown to Omaha. A passenger in the vehicle, Katherine Lehman, 50, of Bonney Lake, Washington, was transported by North Bend Fire and Rescue to Methodist Fremont Health.

Airbags were deployed in the Nissan. Both occupants were wearing seatbelt.

No one on the train reported being injured.