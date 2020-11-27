Omaha man dies in 1-vehicle crash near Fremont

An Omaha man died Wednesday afternoon when his pickup left the highway and struck a tree near Fremont.

The driver, Brian D. Macias, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Deputy Brie Frank of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Macias, who was alone in the black, Ford F-150 pickup, was southbound on U.S. Highway 275 when the accident occurred at about 3:58 p.m., just south of Morningside Road.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames. The driver was ejected before the fire, the deputy said.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Vehicle airbags did deploy.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Fremont Fire Department, Fremont Rural Volunteer Fire Department and witnesses at the scene.

Frank said the outside lane of southbound U.S. 275 was closed for about three hours.

Neither weather nor other roadway conditions were a factor.

The accident is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

