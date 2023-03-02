A new elephant calf has been born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

The zoo announced in a press release on Thursday that the male elephant calf was born at 2:20 a.m. Thursday, March 2. The mother is Lolly, an 11-year-old African elephant. Both Lolly and her calf are doing well.

This is the third African elephant calf born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, joining half-siblings, Eugenia and Sonny, who were both born in January 2022. Callee, the sire to all three calves, is 22 years old and joined Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in 2019.

The elephant care team was monitoring Lolly 24-hours-a-day in anticipation of the birth.

At this time, the Elephant Family Quarters will be temporarily closed to the public to allow Lolly some quiet time to bond with her calf. Guests will have the opportunity to see all three elephant calves with the herd in the Elephant Family Quarters once reopened.

The first African elephant calf, Eugenia, was born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, to dam Kiki on January 7, 2022. Sonny was born to dam Claire on January 30, 2022.

Updates regarding this third calf and the anticipated arrival of the fourth elephant calf, who is expected to arrive to mother Jayei in late summer, will be provided via media alerts and the Zoo’s social media pages as information becomes available.