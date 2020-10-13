 Skip to main content
Omaha woman hospitalized after train strikes car near Ames
  • Updated
A 26-year-old Omaha woman was airlifted from Fremont after her car was struck by a train east of Ames.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday, Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen said. The driver turned off of U.S. Highway 30 onto Timberwood Drive.

“They went about 150 feet and then attempted to turn around, and they backed up and got the rear of the vehicle hung up on the north set of tracks,” Hespen said. “And while it was hung up on the tracks, it got hit by a westbound train.”

Hespen said the driver was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash. She was transported to Fremont Methodist Health by squad and then taken by LifeNet to an Omaha hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

