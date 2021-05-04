Omahan has found success as actor

“I was able to do church plays and school plays, but when it came to doing stuff for real, my mom was not having it — very strict church family,” he said. “So I had to wait until I got older and then I started sneaking out and doing plays in high school, musicals and talent shows.”

Goodwin went to Los Angeles in July 1994 and by the end of 1996, he had a smaller role in the film “American History X.”

He played Kennedy Winslow in the action/drama “Fast Track,” which aired for a season on Showtime.

Goodwin had other roles including the reoccurring character of Dante Harrison on the comedy-drama “Linc’s,” based on a Washington, D.C. bar.

He played restaurant owner Davis Hamilton in the TV sitcom, “Girlfriends,” which premiered on the United Paramount Network (UPN) and then aired on the CW network.

In that show, Goodwin portrayed the romantic interest of lawyer Joan Carol Clayton played by Tracee Ellis Ross, daughter of singing legend Diana Ross.

Ross came to the set.

“She was really cool,” Goodwin said. “Just another mother there supporting her daughter. Not the glamorous singer that we all know her to be.”