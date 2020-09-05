On the Frontlines: Nurses talk of challenges, hope

“We all kind of work together navigate through this whole process and what’s best for residents and staff,” Renner said.

Howard notes that she’s faced many risks in her career.

“I’ve been a nurse for a long time and I’ve been exposed to many, many things and we always have the risk of contracting something ourselves,” Howard said. “You just focus on your patients and what you have to do and make sure you do things right.”

Howard tells what gives her hope.

“For me, personally, I really feel that it’s my faith in God that makes the biggest difference and enables me to keep going every day,” Howard said. “He is my protector and it doesn’t matter what life throws at me I will never be alone.”

Pandemic lessons

Kaiser points out lessons learned from the pandemic.

“I will say this whole situation has made everybody a lot stronger in what they do and in their work,” she said. “You learn you can’t take things for granted, because you never know what’s going to be thrown your way.”

Kontor, whose daughter, Audrey, was born right before the 2019 flood thinks about what she’ll tell her about the pandemic.