On the Frontlines: Nurses talk of challenges, hope

Linda Heidemann doesn’t wear a metal helmet or a flak jacket. She doesn’t drive a tank.
But Heidemann, a registered nurse, is on the frontlines of a battle against an unseen and potentially deadly enemy: COVID-19.
During the last several weeks, nurses and other medical professionals in Fremont talked about the challenges they’ve faced during the global pandemic, which as of Friday has claimed more than 187,000 lives in the United States alone.
Despite challenges, nurses also talked about the camaraderie, dedication and heroism they’ve seen in their workplaces.
And what gives them hope today.
Nursing inspirationsMost nurses said they entered the profession, because they love taking care of people.
“My mom was a nurse,” said Yasmine Kaiser, director of nursing at Nye Legacy.
As a child living in Germany, Kaiser went with her mother, Theresia Popken, who worked in nursing homes there.
“I went when I was a little kid and passed water to the residents and I just loved it,” said Kaiser, now a registered nurse.
Crista Fischer’s journey into nursing began in 2007, when her grandpa, Carl Swanson of Lyons, became ill with West Nile virus.
“I knew going to see him in the hospital and in a long-term care facility that I could take good care of him,” Fischer said.
Fischer became a registered nurse and is now director at Nye Pointe.
Heidemann’s love of her own grandparents was a motivating factor, too.
“I think older people have done so much for this country and I need to give back,” Heidemann said.
COVID comparisonsNow in her 70s, Heidemann has been a nurse for more than five decades and the last 20 years of that time at Dunklau Gardens.
Heidemann notes how different the COVID-19 pandemic has been from other situations in her career.
“Never, ever in all my 55 years with all the flu and everything else have we had to do all the isolation,” Heidemann said.
Karen Howard has been a registered nurse for 36 years. In January, she began working in acute care and the intensive care unit at Methodist Fremont Health.
Howard said the unknowns of the COVID pandemic remind her a little of the early days of HIV.
While medical knowledge about HIV would grow, Howard remembers the initial fear that accompanied the AIDS epidemic.
“Everyone was so afraid that they would get HIV,” she said.
Could my family get COVID?
Abbie Nieman, a registered nurse, remembers the fear of the unknown when the COVID pandemic began filtering into the Fremont area last spring.
At the time, Nieman, director of nursing at Nye Square, was on maternity leave.
“We catch wind that there’s this deadly virus coming from across the seas and we don’t know what to expect,” Nieman said.
Nieman’s young children, Austin and Allie, are in daycare.
So last May, Nieman moved into Nye Square out of concern of either bringing the virus into the facility or out to her family.
She stayed for about a week, then went back home.
“We got cleared,” Nieman recalled. “We didn’t have any cases. We didn’t have anybody with symptoms and I needed to see my children.”
Molly Lewis, a medication aide at Nye Square, thought about the possibility of her bringing the virus home to her 9-year-old daughter, Brooklynn, and some immune-compromised family members.
Lewis wanted to protect her family and Nye Square residents who she said are like family.
“I’m here full-time, five days a week,” Lewis said. “After almost five years of seeing these people, they’re just like your grandma and grandpa. You just love them. They grow to trust you and to love you as well.”
Howard notes how stressful it can be for health care professionals trying to keep those around them safe.
Howard has seen nurses working extra shifts, separating themselves from family and being worried their child might have been exposed to COVID at daycare.
Health care professionals are human, too.
“They have families to protect and I think that was probably one of the hardest stressors there has been and probably ever will be is balancing that and taking care of not only your patients but your family and yourself,” Howard said.
The challenge of changes
As the pandemic rolled into the nation, health care workers faced constant change — especially at first.
“We started seeing a lot of restrictions, changes in procedures and, sometimes, the changes would take place once a day, twice a day,” said Sandy Renner, a registered nurse and director of health care at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens.
For instance, nurses and other staffers went from cloth masks to surgical ones and then — if caring for a patient with COVID-19 — to the N-95 masks, first with filters and then without them.
“It was ever-changing, because nobody knew what was the best practice,” said Renner, a nurse for 25 years.
Trying to keep up on all the new information compounded with physical weariness has been challenging.
“The hardest part is fatigue,” Howard, the acute care nurse, said. “It’s grueling both mentally and physically, but that could be said of almost any day whether it’s COVID or not.”
A ventilator lesson
Combating the virus, itself, hasn’t been easy.
“It’s all challenging because people get it to varying degrees,” Howard said. “Some people have no symptoms. Other people end up on the ventilator.”
Howard said it was a challenge to learn the best method to care for patients on a ventilator.
“For example, COVID patients on the ventilator benefit greatly from putting them on their stomachs,” Howard said. “They actually can breathe better. Their lungs expand better. It’s a challenge to turn people onto their stomachs when they’re on the ventilator. That was definitely a new one for me.”
Howard said Methodist Fremont Health has been good to provide health care workers with the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) they need.
Both Howard and Heidemann have worn a PAPR, an air-purifying respirator, and other PPE.
Spacesuits
Heidemann compares the PAPR and other gear to an astronaut’s suit, which can be a little disconcerting for nursing home residents.
Imagine, she said, being an elderly patient with dementia, sitting in a room, unable to have any visitors.
“All of a sudden, this nurse walks in with this spacesuit on,” Heidemann said. “If it’s hard for you to understand the normal realms of life, how would you feel about having all of this other stuff happening to you?”
COVID coping
Patients and care facility residents have coped with the virus in different ways.
“I would say our residents, they’re calm about things,” Fischer said of Nye Pointe. “I would not say that they’re sad. They’re taking it with a grain of salt, knowing we’re trying to keep them as safe as possible.”
But across the board, various nurses and other health care workers have seen residents who’ve been sad or even depressed as facilities closed to outside visitors.
It’s been difficult when they haven’t been able to eat with their table mates, Heidemann said.
Heidemann also cites the situation of a woman who played cards every night with three other women. It was tough when they couldn’t play due to COVID.
Boosting morale
Nurses and other staffers have worked to lift patients’ and residents’ spirits.
Kaiser said Nye Legacy staffers have dressed up and had hallway parades.
Like other care facilities, Fischer said Nye Pointe staffers have helped residents connect with loved ones via electronic media. They play music in the hallways and staffers have done little dances.
A van driver will take one mask-wearing person at a time on a drive to the place of their choice like the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.
“If it’s their hometown, sometimes they’ll drive through, maybe Arlington, or maybe to a son’s farm to check the crops. They still continue to get out and about,” Fischer said.
“We do lot more activities one on one,” said Rose Leffler of Nye Pointe, who’s been a certified nursing assistant for 26 years. “We’ll do a Word Search with them or do puzzles.”
In May, residents of the Shalimar Gardens Memory Support Center were treated to a Family Parade. Family members with sign-covered cars drove past the center, playing music, waving, and honking horns at residents seated outside.
Dunklau Gardens has provided activities, too, including an entertainer who gave a performance over Facebook Live.
What families, friends can do
Heidemann tells family members and friends to send cards and call residents.
“Do something personal that’s just for them,” Heidemann said.
One of the best things, she said, is to send photographs or photo albums that residents can show to staffers. Friends can send cookies, too. They have to set for 24 hours, but the residents get them.
Caring for the caregivers
At the same time, health care professionals cite examples of residents’ family members and other supportive community members.
“We can’t even count how many phone calls and notes and letters of encouragement and thanks for everything we’re doing from families, vendors and even residents. It’s challenging for them, but they’re thanking us for what we’re doing and they’ve all been understanding and appreciative of it,” said Kelly Kontor, a registered nurse and clinical coordinator, at Nye Legacy.
Teamwork and heroism
Nurses talked about incredible teamwork, something Howard described in the ICU and with acute care.
“At Methodist (Fremont Health), the medical providers and the nurses and everybody there, I can’t praise them enough,” Howard said. “And the respiratory therapists are heroes to the full extent of the definition. They are right in there with us, helping us with patient care or whatever we need when we’re in the room. The doctors and the advance practice nurses. Everybody was right in there helping us with every detail and it was a true team. It has been and still is a true team.”
Tears when patients recover
Howard has seen encouragement, growth and hope.
“The last patient we discharged that came off the ventilator, we were all lined up clapping and I was not the only one who cried with joy at that moment,” Howard said.
Kontor said she’s seen even stronger teamwork among Nye Legacy staffers.
“Anywhere from housekeeping, maintenance, nursing, life enrichment—everybody is helping out now in any way — our team has just become stronger and we’re all wearing many hats,” Kontor said. “Everybody’s pitching in to help. They know the slogan, ‘We’re all in this together.’”
Nurses are helping to get laundry and putting it away, Kontor said.
Kaiser said activities assistants have been helping pass out meal trays.
Since more telehealth has been used — seeing doctors via an electronic device — rather than cut van drivers’ hours, they’ve been given other tasks like taking temperatures of people coming into the campuses, Kaiser said.
What gives them hope
Renner commends her staff, coworkers and management at Shalimar for helping her remain optimistic.
“We all kind of work together navigate through this whole process and what’s best for residents and staff,” Renner said.
Howard notes that she’s faced many risks in her career.
“I’ve been a nurse for a long time and I’ve been exposed to many, many things and we always have the risk of contracting something ourselves,” Howard said. “You just focus on your patients and what you have to do and make sure you do things right.”
Howard tells what gives her hope.
“For me, personally, I really feel that it’s my faith in God that makes the biggest difference and enables me to keep going every day,” Howard said. “He is my protector and it doesn’t matter what life throws at me I will never be alone.”
Pandemic lessons
Kaiser points out lessons learned from the pandemic.
“I will say this whole situation has made everybody a lot stronger in what they do and in their work,” she said. “You learn you can’t take things for granted, because you never know what’s going to be thrown your way.”
Kontor, whose daughter, Audrey, was born right before the 2019 flood thinks about what she’ll tell her about the pandemic.
“I’ll tell her that, hopefully, it’s something we’ve learned from and it will make health care better,” Kontor said.
And Howard points out why nurses continue in their work.
“Every day as a nurse, you’re able to help somebody,” Howard said. “That’s the sign of a good day is if you made a difference.”
