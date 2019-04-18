One person is dead and one is injured after an incident on the site of the incoming Lincoln Premium Poultry and Costco chicken processing plant in Fremont Thursday morning.
A release from the Fremont Police Department said the incident took place at approximately 9:37 a.m. At that time, it was reported that two workers fell approximately 40 feet from a basket in which they were working at the hatchery building.
One of the workers, a 56-year-old male, suffered fatal injuries in the fall. The second worker, a 26-year-old male, was taken by helicopter to Bergan Mercy hospital in Omaha. The exact nature of his injuries is unknown.
Meyer said that the Fremont Fire Department received the call at 9:39 a.m. and arrived on site at 9:46 a.m. The department executed a high-angle rescue on one of the individuals, who had been pinned 30 feet above the ground, Fremont Fire Department Captain Jamie Meyer said.
Emergency personnel from the Fremont Fire Department, Fremont Rural Fire Department and the Fremont Police Department responded.
At this time the incident is being investigated by the Fremont Police Detective Bureau and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
Names are being withheld as officials are still attempting to notify family members.
This is a developing story. Further details will be released as they become available.