One dies in Sunday accident

A 20-year-old Omaha resident died in an accident on Sunday, about two miles north of Fremont.

The one-vehicle accident occurred at 3:20 p.m. on County Road 23, a short distance south of Rosedale Road.

Dominque Hocij was ejected from the vehicle, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reported.

An investigation showed that a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Carissa Jourdan, 21, of Nickerson had been southbound on County Road 23.

When the vehicle crossed the intersection of Rosedale Road, the driver lost control of the pickup. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled into an adjacent pasture area. Hocij was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jourdan was extricated from the vehicle and flown by medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital.

Neither occupant of the pickup truck was wearing a restraint.

The accident remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Fremont Fire Department and Fremont Rural Fire Department assisted at the scene.

