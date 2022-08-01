One dies, others injured after 4-vehicle accident

A woman has died after a four-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 77 between Nebraska Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge.

Multiple people needed extrication out of their vehicles and were taken to medical facilities.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department said a preliminary investigation shows a silver 2020 Mazda was northbound on U.S. Highway 77 and a white 2017 Ford F250 was behind it.

A black 2006 Kia Sorento was southbound on U.S. 77 and a red 2012 Kia Forte was behind it.

The silver Mazda and the black Kia Sorento drifted toward the center line of the roadway where a collision occurred, causing the silver Mazda to veer into the southbound lane of travel and cause a secondary collision with the southbound red Kia Forte.

The black Kia Sorento veered into the northbound lane and caused a secondary collision with the northbound white Ford F250.

A female occupant of the silver Mazda and two occupants of the black Kia Sorento were flown by medical helicopter to Nebraska Medicine Hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.

The single woman occupant of the silver Mazda later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at Nebraska Medicine.

A single occupant of the red Kia Forte and a single occupant of the white Ford F250 were transported to Methodist Fremont Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident. Seatbelts were in use, and the investigation is ongoing.

Next of kin have not been fully notified.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue Department, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wahoo Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol at the accident scene.