A driver was killed on Thanksgiving evening on U.S. Highway 77, west of Wahoo.
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department and Wahoo Police Department investigated a five-vehicle accident, which occurred at 6:19 p.m.
The sheriff’s department reported that four passenger vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer were involved in the fatal crash.
All of the vehicles were northbound on U.S. 77 on the viaduct west of Wahoo.
You have free articles remaining.
One of the drivers left his vehicle to check on another driver. A northbound semi-tractor trailer lost control on the icy viaduct and the trailer jackknifed, striking the viaduct.
The driver, who was walking, was thrown from the top of the viaduct. The driver was transported to Saunders Medical Center and later taken to Bryan West in Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.
There were no other injuries and the name of the driver is being withheld, pending notification of relatives.