One transported after train-truck collision

Fremont Rural Assistant Fire Chief Martin Jacoby said firefighters were dispatched at 4:24 p.m. Monday to Yager Road and County Road S north of Fremont. The accident occurred when the train hit the tanker truck which was on the railroad tracks. Jacoby said the train hit the rear set of tires on the semi’s trailer. He said the truck had just been emptied of anhydrous ammonia. The truck was lying on its side later Monday afternoon.