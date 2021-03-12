One year after start of pandemic, Fremont leaders reflect on actions taken

“There’s always room for improvement as we continue to help Fremont move forward,” he said. “We’ve made a lot of progress, and we can continue to improve on that after the pandemic’s over.”

Legband said he’d like to look more at COVID-19 data for the Fremont community and discuss the results with the city council moving forward in order to keep an open communication.

“We need to sit down as a council and talk about maybe what we could do a little better here and there,” he said. “But I think the best thing about this is that it really brought people together and helped different entities of the city talk to each other, communicate with each other and all work together.”

Looking to the future, Legband said he’s optimistic in the community not having to wear masks or follow other mandates.

“I don’t know if we’re quite there yet,” he said. “I’m hoping very soon we can, but we’ve come so far, and I don’t want there to be another spike or uptick in people getting the virus now when we’re so close to getting people vaccinated and getting over this.”