One year after start of pandemic, Fremont leaders reflect on actions taken

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said the relationships made have been incredibly valuable.
“As a city government, that’s definitely valuable,” he said. “I know that we have been in constant communication, and I know that will only strengthen our relationships in the future.”
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, while two days later, former President Donald Trump declared a national emergency.
Now a year removed from the beginning of the pandemic, Fremont leaders are looking back on the actions taken by the city as they prepare for the next year.
As owner of Moostash Joe Tours, Spellerberg said like many business owners, he felt the effects of the pandemic early on.
“I think all small businesses were in a state of shock and unknown of what this was going to look like,” he said. “We were all kind of going day to day wondering what changes we were going to have to make in our business or how we were going to have to operate, was it going to impact revenue.”
Despite this, Spellerberg said he saw the business community adapt well to the pandemic as they prepare for a future of normalcy.
“Everybody’s looking forward to that,” he said. “And I guess it made everybody evaluate how they were operating and what they were going to do to get through this.”
Spellerberg said the pandemic didn’t discourage his campaign or subsequent election in November.
“If anything, it forced me to dig in and work harder, and so I was all in at every second,” he said. “I was always in no matter what, so that was always my attitude.”
Prior to Spellerberg’s election, the Fremont Board of Health voted 3-1 to enact a mask mandate on Nov. 27. It also had voted to order businesses like gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors to temporarily cease operations in April 2020.
On Jan. 28, Spellerberg was part of the board’s 4-1 vote to extend that mask mandate to March 31. He said the vote took place after a stakeholder meeting with community leaders.
“I think that we’ve followed the process and gotten everybody that we could involved and kept the community moving forward,” he said. “And overall, I think it’s gone very well.”
Fremont City Councilmember Mark Legband, one of the members of the Board of Health who voted to extend the mask mandate, said he believes the city’s responded well to the pandemic with actions like this.
“I think we’ve done what we can do, as most of it comes down to the people of Fremont, and I think they’ve handled things very well and they understand,” he said. “And as a city, I think we’ve done an outstanding job.”
Like Spellerberg, Legband said he believes the pandemic strengthened relationships between the city and other entities.
“It took the flood for Fremonters to really come together and a lot of businesses to come together and help get things done,” he said. “And now during the pandemic again, I think it forced entities to work more together. And everyone has just really shown that Fremonters can work together and get things done when we need to.”
Early on in the pandemic, Spellerberg said the city was projecting a $1 million shortfall from sales tax revenue.
“That was one of the unknowns financially, was how it was going to affect our local government,” he said. “And I think now looking back and having the data, we didn’t have any shortfall. We’ve actually seen sales tax increases over this time.”
Spellerberg attributed this lack of a shortfall to people in Fremont shopping locally and not traveling as much.
“I think what I’m proud of is that it ignited a passion for our local community because we needed each other,” he said. “And I think financially, looking at the city, we didn’t have the financial impact and loss that we initially thought.”
As the city moves forward into the next year of dealing with the pandemic, Spellerberg said he’s appreciated the strengthened relationships, he’d like to see better communication with entities and the public.
“There’s always room for improvement as we continue to help Fremont move forward,” he said. “We’ve made a lot of progress, and we can continue to improve on that after the pandemic’s over.”
Legband said he’d like to look more at COVID-19 data for the Fremont community and discuss the results with the city council moving forward in order to keep an open communication.
“We need to sit down as a council and talk about maybe what we could do a little better here and there,” he said. “But I think the best thing about this is that it really brought people together and helped different entities of the city talk to each other, communicate with each other and all work together.”
Looking to the future, Legband said he’s optimistic in the community not having to wear masks or follow other mandates.
“I don’t know if we’re quite there yet,” he said. “I’m hoping very soon we can, but we’ve come so far, and I don’t want there to be another spike or uptick in people getting the virus now when we’re so close to getting people vaccinated and getting over this.”
As vaccines become more available, Spellerberg said he was hoping to see the community risk dials go down. He also said he was thankful for the hard work by the school system and the Three Rivers Public Health Department team, including Executive Director Terra Uhing.
“What she has done to get the vaccines out and keep up with this has been an amazing effort,” Spellerberg said. “I’m just really proud of Fremont and what we accomplished through this, and I think it’ll make us better in the future.”