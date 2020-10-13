Open house to focus on improvements to Highway 79 near North Bend

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will have a public information open house regarding proposed improvements to Nebraska Highway 79 (N-79) in Dodge County.

The meeting will take place from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at North Bend Auditorium, 741 Main St., in North Bend.

The proposed project would improve approximately 2.42 miles of N-79 beginning at mile marker (MM) 42.14, south of the Platte River Bridge, and extending north to MM 44.56, about 0.10 miles north of County Road S.

The improvements on this project would consist of asphalt milling and resurfacing in the rural segments and reconstructing concrete pavement in the urban segment. Additional work would include storm sewer improvements, utility relocations, curbs, gutters and sidewalks. Bridge repairs would include expansion joints, guardrail, and supports prior to being resurfaced with asphalt.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in spring 2022 and could be completed by early 2023. The rural segments of this project would be constructed under traffic with lane closures controlled by appropriate traffic control devices and practices. The urban reconstruction segment would require temporary highway closures and a detour for through traffic. Additional details will be available online and at the open house.

Personnel from NDOT will be present to answer questions and receive comments. Information regarding the proposed project will be made available on the NDOT website at www.dot.nebraska.gov/projects/future-projects/ by clicking on the “North Bend – US-30” link.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0