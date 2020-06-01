Open in Fremont

Fremont businesses are open for business.
Here is a list supplied by the Fremont Tribune and Fremont Area Cha.m.ber of Commerce. Cha.m.ber members can be added to the list by calling (402) 721-2641. Non-members can email the Tribune at newsroom@fremonttribune.com.
- Jan Nicola – Nebraska Realty (Available 24/7)
- ATI Physical Therapy (Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.)
- Big Red Keno ( Daily 11 a.m.-1 a.m.)
- Anytime Fitness (24 hours)
- Shoe Sensation (Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday Noon-4 p.m.)
- PROMEDCARE (Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.)
- Goodwill (Daily 10 a.m.-6 p.m.)
- VW Photography (Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.)
- Fremont Family YMCA (Monday-Friday 5 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m.)
- Eternal Tatoo (Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.)
- Fia + Belle (Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)
