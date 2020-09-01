Opening statements, examination begin in sex abuse trial of ex-FPD officer

Kohl also said Williams’ stepdaughter eventually told her mother but was met with an “interrogation” on the details and disbelief.

“In essence, this woman chose the defendant over her little girl,” he said.

Kohl said Williams’ stepdaughter had not seen either Austin or Erika Williams in a long time and was currently living in Kearney.

“What I told you is what I believe the evidence will show, that on all five charges, Austin Williams is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” Kohl said.

Williams’ attorney, James Scarff, of Omaha, was critical of Williams’ stepdaughter changing her story and told the jury the case was about “facts and not emotion.”

“Not one other witness who will testify will testify to the same statements that [Williams’ stepdaughter] will testify to,” he said. “Not one.”

Scarff also said he was skeptical that no one else in the household saw anything over the course of the period of alleged assaults.

“To say that these allegations against this man are shocking is one of the biggest understatements,” he said.