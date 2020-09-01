Opening statements, examination begin in sex abuse trial of ex-FPD officer

Opening statements were made Tuesday and the first witness was examined in the trial for an ex-Fremont Police Department officer accused of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter.
Austin R. Williams, 35, is facing five felony charges, including two charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child, third-degree sexual assault of a child and another felony sex offense.
“Don’t let the defendant draw attention from what he did,” prosecutor John Kohl told the jury. “There can be lots of sideshows, lots of distractions.”
During his opening statement, Kohl alleged that Williams sexually assaulted his 11-year-old stepdaughter, now 16, over a nearly two-year period.
Williams was also living with his wife, and another stepdaughter at the time, who were unaware of what was going on, Kohl said.
Kohl said while Williams’ wife was working late or his other stepdaughter was asleep or out of the room, Williams would engage in sexual contact in her bed, his bed and on the sofa.
In March 2017, Kohl alleged that Williams came home drunk from a bachelor party and entered his stepdaughter’s room and engaged in sexual contact.
“He kisses her, but not in a stepfather kiss,” Kohl said.
After receiving a phone call from his wife saying she would be home from a concert in Omaha, Williams left the room and vomited in the bathroom, Kohl said.
Although Williams stopped for a while, Kohl alleged he later touch his stepdaughter around “twice a week,” attempting to engage with her sexually multiple times.
In 2018, Kohl said Williams’ stepdaughter told a friend about the March 2017 incident, mentioning the word “rape,” but not many other details and encouraged her to say something, Kohl said.
That summer, Williams’ stepdaughter went to live with her father in Kearney. During her visits home, Kohl said the sexual assaults from her stepfather would continue.
In August, Williams’ stepdaughter went to counseling and was sent to the Family Advocacy Network for an interview, which was attended by an investigator from the Nebraska State Patrol, where she told them about the March 2017 incident.
On Sept. 6, 2018, Williams was interviewed by Andrew Hewitt of the NSP. Kohl said when Williams was asked about the incident, he said he did not remember the incident and that it was “possible that it happened, but not probable.”
Williams’ stepdaughter met with investigators in January and March of 2019 and gave more information on her assault, Kohl said.
Kohl also said Williams’ stepdaughter eventually told her mother but was met with an “interrogation” on the details and disbelief.
“In essence, this woman chose the defendant over her little girl,” he said.
Kohl said Williams’ stepdaughter had not seen either Austin or Erika Williams in a long time and was currently living in Kearney.
“What I told you is what I believe the evidence will show, that on all five charges, Austin Williams is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” Kohl said.
Williams’ attorney, James Scarff, of Omaha, was critical of Williams’ stepdaughter changing her story and told the jury the case was about “facts and not emotion.”
“Not one other witness who will testify will testify to the same statements that [Williams’ stepdaughter] will testify to,” he said. “Not one.”
Scarff also said he was skeptical that no one else in the household saw anything over the course of the period of alleged assaults.
“To say that these allegations against this man are shocking is one of the biggest understatements,” he said.
With cases like this, Scarff told the jury that people are naturally inclined to believe allegations are true and told them to “stay on the safe side.”
“No matter what you do, there is nothing you can do to put this family back together,” he said.
Also on Tuesday, the first expert witness, Dr. Barbara Sturgis, was questioned by Kohl. Sturgis is a clinical psychologist with the University of Nebraska who specializes in child sexual abuse cases and forensic interviewing.
Sturgis said about 30% to 40% of her work is with child sex abuse cases, regardless of the age of the victim at the time. She said she has testified in court around 30 to 35 times.
Many victims, Sturgis said, can wait years before telling anyone about their abuse.
“Kids don’t always tell about sex abuse,” she said. “Some don’t tell right away, and some never tell.”
In most cases, Sturgis said children see the incidents as affection rather than abuse. They often feel guilt or shame, thinking they have done something wrong by allowing it to continue, she said.
When children get older, Sturgis said they often feel like telling someone would disrupt their family if the abuser was known, which she said is the case 90% of the time.
In admitting, Sturgis said with younger children, it’s more accidental. As victims get older, they often tell friends and tell them not to say anything.
The trial’s proceedings will continue Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Dodge County Courthouse.
