Opera house event planned Aug. 28

There will be tunes aplenty.
On Friday, the Bob Olsen Jazz Band is set to perform at 11:30 a.m. in the Chautauqua tent during the John C. Fremont Days Festival. Lyricist Tom Adamson will serve as master of ceremonies. This event is free and open to the public.
Then — on Aug. 28 – Olsen and his friends will perform during an event called “Bob Olsen’s Big Band.”
That show starts at 6:30 p.m. at Fremont Opera House. Cost is $5 per ticket. Tickets are available at Sampters store in downtown Fremont or by emailing: tadamson@neb.rr.com.
The band will perform a variety of songs — five of which have been written by Olsen and Adamson. Other songs will be of the jazz and swing genres.
Adamson said the performance gives Olsen an opportunity to reunite with his former band members. Music at this show will include a ballad and up tempo music.
A professional singer will perform.
“One of Bob’s friends is bringing two professional dancers to encourage people to get out and dance,” he said.
Adamson encourages the public to attend.
“This show is a celebration of Bob and all the lives he’s touched and good things he’s done with his life,” Adamson said, adding, “Writing songs with Bob has been an education and an honor and a privilege.”
Olsen has been an instrumental part of Fremont’s musical heritage for decades.
His dad, Walter, taught instrumental music at Fremont Public Schools for 38 years.
Bob performed with various bands, playing for radio shows in New York City and Chicago. Then — after his dad retired — Bob taught instrumental music at FPS for 35 years.
In more recent times, Olsen taught instrumental music to youth at the Masonic Home-Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont.
More than two years ago, Olsen and Adamson began teaming up to write songs.
Adamson writes the lyrics and Olsen the melody for songs that tell stories in different musical styles — such as western, modern jazz and, sometimes, blues and ballads.
The men, who’ve put their work in two books, have enjoyed the upbeat tempo that develops when composers and lyricists harmonize well.
“Both of us deeply respect the power of music, the power of songs, and take the idea of songwriting seriously,” Adamson said in a previous Tribune story.
Olsen has said writing music with Adamson along with other musical endeavors has helped keep him young.
And on a musical note, another couple of performances should only enhance the harmony.