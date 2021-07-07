Opera house event planned Aug. 28

There will be tunes aplenty.

On Friday, the Bob Olsen Jazz Band is set to perform at 11:30 a.m. in the Chautauqua tent during the John C. Fremont Days Festival. Lyricist Tom Adamson will serve as master of ceremonies. This event is free and open to the public.

Then — on Aug. 28 – Olsen and his friends will perform during an event called “Bob Olsen’s Big Band.”

That show starts at 6:30 p.m. at Fremont Opera House. Cost is $5 per ticket. Tickets are available at Sampters store in downtown Fremont or by emailing: tadamson@neb.rr.com.

The band will perform a variety of songs — five of which have been written by Olsen and Adamson. Other songs will be of the jazz and swing genres.

Adamson said the performance gives Olsen an opportunity to reunite with his former band members. Music at this show will include a ballad and up tempo music.

A professional singer will perform.

“One of Bob’s friends is bringing two professional dancers to encourage people to get out and dance,” he said.

Adamson encourages the public to attend.

